State Department Tells US Citizens: 'Leave Iran Now'

The U.S. State Department is urging American citizens to depart Iran immediately, citing worsening security conditions and widespread disruptions across the country.

In a nationwide security alert issued Feb. 6, the Virtual Embassy Tehran warned of increased security measures, road closures, public transportation interruptions, and ongoing internet blockages. Iranian authorities continue to restrict access to mobile and landline networks, while airlines are limiting or canceling flights with little notice.

"U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye," the alert read.

"Actions to Take: Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help.

Flight cancellations and disruptions are possible with little warning. Check directly with your airlines for updates.

If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.

Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status."

Officials cautioned the U.S. government cannot guarantee safety for those departing and stressed that Americans should not rely on U.S. assistance to exit. The advisory also highlighted heightened risks for dual U.S.-Iranian nationals, noting Iran does not recognize dual citizenship and may detain individuals based on U.S. ties.

The United States has no diplomatic or consular relations with Iran, with Switzerland serving as the protecting power for U.S. interests in Tehran.