Israel Vows to Kill Next Iranian Leader

Israel's defense minister warned that any leader appointed by Iran's ruling regime could become a "target for elimination" as Israel continues its military campaign against Tehran.

Defense Minister Israel Katz made the statement in a post on X, saying Israel is prepared to strike future Iranian leaders who continue the regime's hostility toward Israel and its allies.

Urgent: Trusted Trump Advisor Reveals Russia's Sneaky Deal With Iran... Read More Here

"Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people—will be an unequivocal target for elimination," Katz wrote early Wednesday.

"It does not matter what his name is or the place where he hides," he added.

Katz said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have directed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare to carry out the mission as part of the country's military operation against Iran.

"The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation Lion's Roar," he wrote.

Katz also said Israel will continue coordinating with the U.S. to weaken the Iranian regime and support conditions that could lead to political change in the country.

"We will continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to crush the regime's capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow it and replace it," he wrote.

Together with America, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes against Iran on Saturday targeting Iranian military sites and senior regime figures, marking one of the most direct confrontations between the longtime adversaries.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. positions in the region, raising fears of a wider Middle East conflict as both sides continue exchanging strikes.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has long been viewed as a potential successor to the country's top leadership post — even before his father was killed in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Saturday.

Despite the speculation, he has never held an elected office or formal government position.

Special: Terror Chatter High, Get This Radio Now, Before You Need It! See Here