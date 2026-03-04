The Latest: Explosions Heard in Tehran and Jerusalem on Fifth Day of war

Explosions sounded in Tehran Wednesday as Iran's war with the U.S. and Israel entered a fifth day following earlier strikes on an Iranian nuclear site and retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Republic across the Gulf region.

The explosions around Tehran came at dawn, according to Iran state television, while Israel’s military said its air defenses had been activated to intercept incoming Iranian missiles and explosions were heard around Jerusalem.

Five days into a war that U.S. President Donald Trump suggested could last a month or longer, nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran, including some Trump said he had considered as possible future leaders of the country.

Explosions also hit Lebanon, where Israel said it is retaliating against Hezbollah militants. Lebanon’s state-run media reported that at least four people were killed in an Israeli strike that hit a residential complex in the city of Baalbeck.

Here is the latest:

Iran’s judiciary chief threatened “those who say or do anything” in support of the U.S.-Israeli airstrike campaign targeting the Islamic Republic.

Gholam Hosseini Mohseni Ejehei’s remarks raised the possibility of those detained facing death-penalty charges, as cooperating with an enemy can carry execution if convicted.

Speaking on state television, he said: “Those who say or do anything in line with the will of America and the Zionist regime are on the enemy’s side and must be dealt with on revolutionary, Islamic principles and in accordance with the time of war.”

The British government says a chartered flight will take off from Oman late Wednesday to bring back some of the thousands of U.K. nationals in the Gulf.

It says the most vulnerable will be prioritized for the first of what is expected to be a series of flights.

The Foreign Office says more than 130,000 British nationals in the Middle East have registered their presence with the government since the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict broke out, though not all are trying to leave. Many of those are in the United Arab Emirates, and the government has advised against trying to travel overland to Oman.

Commercial airlines are also starting to resume some flights, with Etihad, Emirates and Virgin Atlantic all due to operate flights from the UAE to London on Wednesday.

The Israeli military said one of its F-35 stealth fighter jets shot down a piloted Iranian Air Force YAK-130 fighter over Tehran on Wednesday. Israel described it as the first air-to-air combat kill of a piloted aircraft by the fighter jet.

Iran’s top diplomat is again criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump as America and Israel continue their airstrike campaign targeting his country in the war.

Abbas Araghchi said that “Trump betrayed diplomacy and Americans who elected him.”

“When complex nuclear negotiations are treated like a real estate transaction, and when big lies cloud realities, unrealistic expectations can never be met,” Araghchi wrote on X. “The outcome? Bombing the negotiation table out of spite.”

The war began Saturday after Israel launched an airstrike killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The U.S. and Iran had held three rounds of nuclear negotiations prior to the start of the war, but no deal had been reached.

As the fighter jets roared overhead, those still in Tehran looked anxiously to the skies.

One man who ran a clothing shop said he didn’t know what, if anything, he could do.

“It’s very difficult to decide what to do. If I leave the city, how am I supposed to earn money and survive?” said the man, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

“I just hope the Arabs do not get involved. If they do, their missiles won’t be as precise as these.”

By Jon Gambrell

Airstrikes also were reported in the Iranian cities of Urmiah and Kermanshah.

The Israeli military said it had begun “broad scale strikes” in Tehran.

Airstrikes struck eastern Tehran later Wednesday morning, witnesses said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Tuesday he discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and its global security implications with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Sybiha expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and condemned what he described as Iran’s aggression, saying it threatens regional stability.

He said the two sides discussed the risks of further escalation and the need for diplomatic solutions, stressing that protecting civilians must remain a priority.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine has firsthand experience with missile and drone warfare, including daily attacks involving Shahed drones.

He said Kyiv is ready to share its expertise with partners facing similar threats.

Earlier, he spoke with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Sabah.

“For Ukraine, this threat is not abstract. We face daily missile and drone attacks, including Iranian-made Shahed drones used by Russia against our cities and civilians,” Sybiha wrote on X.

Israel’s defense minister on Wednesday threatened whoever Iran picks to be the country’s next supreme leader, saying he will be “a target for elimination.”

Israel Katz made the statement on X.

“Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people — will be a target for elimination,” he wrote.

Israel targeted a building Tuesday associated with Iran’s Assembly of Experts, which will select the new supreme leader.

Israel killed the 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a strike Saturday that started the war.

Qatar Airways will remain grounded until at least Friday, the airline said.

Israel’s military said it began new airstrikes in Beirut.

People staying in a hotel in a southeastern suburb of Beirut said the strike that hit the second floor came without warning.

Maggie Shibli, wife of the owner of the Hotel Comfort in the Hazmieh neighborhood, said they were sleeping when the missile hit.

“We live in a country where a missile can fall on your head at any moment,” she said.

Abbas Najdeh, who was displaced from the southern port city of Tyre and was staying at the hotel, said “we were sleeping then suddenly I, my children and my wife were thrown away.”

He added there was no warning.

The U.S. State Department has ordered non-emergency staff and their families working in the consulates in Lahore and Karachi to leave the country due to safety concerns.

Staff at the embassy in the capital Islamabad were not affected by the order.

Pakistan shares a long western border with Iran and has a sizable Shiite Muslim minority.

At least 10 people were killed in Karachi on Sunday after protesters attempted to storm the consulate in the city, Pakistan’s largest.

Starting Wednesday, there will be three nights of public mourning with the casket containing the body of the late 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran’s capital, Tehran, Iranian state television reported.

The ceremony will take place at the Grand Mosalla of Tehran.

Iranian state television said the latest salvo in the war saw Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launch 40 ballistic missiles at targets associated with the U.S. military in the Mideast.

It said it targeted Irbil in Iraq, two military bases in Kuwait, and two U.S. warships.

Strikes hit Lebanon overnight, including in several towns and on a hotel in a suburb right next to the capital.

Beirut woke up to the sounds of drones whizzing overhead.

The Israeli military warned residents in a southern suburb to flee ahead of a morning airstrike, as more displaced people fleeing the conflict pour into the capital seeking shelter.

Overnight Israeli strikes on towns near Beirut have killed at least six people, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said early Wednesday.

Israel struck the towns of Aramoun and Saadiyat just south of Beirut’s international airport, killing six and wounding eight others.

It also struck a hotel in the Beirut suburb of Hazmieh. No casualties were immediately reported there.

The strikes came without warning and the Israeli military did not immediately disclose the targets.

The Israeli military said Wednesday it conducted a series of strikes across Iran’s capital targeting its security forces.

It said it hit buildings associated with the Basij, the all-volunteer force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard that conducted the bloody crackdown on protesters in January that killed thousands and saw tens of thousands detained in the country.

The Israeli military also said it hit buildings associated with Iran’s internal security command, which also has suppressed demonstrations in the past.

Israel and the U.S. have said they want to see the Iranian public overthrow its theocracy.

Strikes against counterprotest forces likely are part of that effort.

An Iranian-backed militant group in Iraq said it fired drones toward Jordan.

The group, Saraya Awliya al-Dam, said that drones were aimed at “a vital target” in the kingdom.

Earlier Wednesday, Jordan’s state-run television reported that sirens sounded across the country.

Iraqi militants on Tuesday threatened to target Jordan over allegations that U.S. aircraft that bombed their facilities took off from a Jordanian air base.

A building associated with the clerical panel that will pick Iran’s next supreme leader came under attack in an airstrike in the holy seminary city of Qom, semiofficial media reported.

The attack Tuesday hit the building in the Resalat neighborhood of Qom.

The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies, both believed to be close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, linked the building to Iran’s Assembly of Experts and said there was no meeting ongoing there at the time of the attack.

Fars further went on to say the assembly is meeting remotely, without elaborating.

It added that meetings over naming a new leader are ongoing — suggesting there could be an announcement by Iran in the coming days over who will replace the 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli strike at the start of the war Saturday.

There was no report on if anyone was hurt in the strike.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said Israel carried out the attack, though there’s been no confirmation from its military.

The Assembly of Experts is an 88-member panel which “must, as soon as possible” pick a new supreme leader under Iranian law.

The panel consists entirely of Shiite clerics who are popularly elected every eight years and whose candidacies are approved by the Guardian Council, Iran’s constitutional watchdog.

The death toll from the strike on a residential complex in Baalbeck, Lebanon, rises to five, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Fifteen others were wounded and three are missing, it said.

Sirens have sounded Wednesday morning across Jordan, the kingdom’s state television reported.

An Israeli airstrike hit a hotel outside of Beirut, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

The strike came in Hazmieh, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) southeast of downtown Beirut.

The report from Lebanon’s National News Agency said ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.

It did not elaborate in its short report.

Asian shares tumbled Wednesday, with South Korea’s benchmark plunging as much as 11%, while oil prices climbed even higher.

Worries over the widening conflict with Iran have hammered most world markets.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 shed 3.4% to 54,346.73.

Japan, like South Korea, depends heavily on imports of oil and natural gas from the Middle East that are now stranded in the Persian Gulf.

The price of U.S. benchmark crude oil climbed 1.2% to $75.46 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 1.5% to $82.61 per barrel.

Higher oil prices and how much they might worsen inflation are spooking investors worried that more spikes for oil prices may grind down the global economy and sap corporate profits.