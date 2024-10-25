Israel Bombards Tehran as Retaliatory Strikes Begin

Israel Defense Forces began strikes inside Iran on Saturday morning in retaliation for the Islamic Republic's targeting of Israel with 200 ballistic missiles earlier this month and an alleged assassination attempt against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli sources told Newsmax.

In a statement, the IDF said it is conducting "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, in response to "months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the state of Israel."

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 [2023] — on seven fronts — including direct attacks from Iranian soil," the IDF said. "Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond."

The White House was notified shortly before the strikes on Tehran began, the Jerusalem Post reported. Israel's Security Cabinet also convened Friday night in a secure conference call to approve the strikes.

Israeli sources told CNN no oil or nuke sites were targeted. There had been concerns, even among allies, about retaliation including such targets,

The IDF said its "defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized" and that it "will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel."

Iran's Fars news agency reported several military bases near Tehran were targeted. Iranian media confirmed the headquarters of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps was targeted and that explosions were heard at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj, which is the site for one of Iran’s nuclear plants.

Loud explosions were heard in Iran and near Syria's capital of Damascus early Saturday, state media in both countries said, according to Reuters.

Syrian state TV said explosions were also heard in the Damascus countryside and central region.

Israeli officials have hinted for weeks about an impending military response to Iran's ballistic missile barrage on Oct. 1. That night, Netanyahu called the attack "a big mistake," and said Israel would "exact a price" from Tehran. About a week later, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Israel's response would be "precise, painful, and surprising."

Israel reportedly was forced to delay plans for a retaliatory strike against Iran after details of the pending attack were leaked, either intentionally from an internal source or via a hack from a foreign entity. The top-secret documents were published on a pro-Iranian Telegram channel and showed a U.S. assessment of Israel's presumed response.

Netanyahu said the attempt by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists to assassinate him on Oct. 19 was a grave mistake — a drone from Lebanon struck Netanyahu's residence in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea but he and his wife were not home.