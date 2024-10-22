Ric Grenell to Newsmax: US Israel-Iran Leak' Treasonous,' Demands Probe

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell has labeled the recent leak of classified U.S. intelligence regarding Israel's potential retaliation against Iran as "treasonous" and called for a full-scale investigation into the breach.

Grenell, appearing Tuesday on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," urged a comprehensive investigation into the matter, warning of its implications for national security.

"This is a very serious allegation," Grenell said, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation led by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and the White House. "They need to leave no stone unturned," he added. "This is treasonous. It also makes America less safe when we cannot have individuals trusted with national security that are literally about life and death, war and peace. We are all less safe."

The leaked documents, which surfaced online via an Iran-linked Telegram account, have been authenticated by sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported.

The intelligence, dated mid-October, includes top-secret details about Israel's plans for retaliatory actions against Iran. The FBI has confirmed an investigation into the breach, but further details remain classified, The Washington Post reported.

Grenell expressed concerns about the leak's broader implications, suggesting it may only be "the tip of the iceberg." He also speculated that the individual responsible for the breach is likely a political appointee from the Biden administration rather than a career Foreign Service officer.

"I highly doubt that this is anyone who is a Foreign Service officer or a career official," he said. "I would put my money on the fact that this is a political appointee."

Grenell further criticized the Biden administration's approach to Iran, comparing it unfavorably to the Trump administration's policies, where he served as a critical figure in national security.

"It's much different than the Trump administration because we had people that were skeptical of the Iranian regime," he said.

He accused the current administration of harboring officials who believe the Iranian regime can be negotiated with, calling this viewpoint dangerously naïve.

"This is not a regime that can be talked out of any of those things," Grenell said, referring to Iran's human rights abuses and nuclear ambitions. "We can't be giving them billions of dollars, hundreds of billions of dollars in sanctions relief, just as this administration has done.

"This is a radical regime, and we need to be clear-eyed about it."

As the investigation into the leak unfolds, Grenell urged immediate action from key figures in the government, explicitly calling on Vice President Kamala Harris, who he referred to as the "Democratic nominee," to demand a full investigation.

The FBI confirmed in a brief statement that it is "working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community" to investigate the incident. However, due to the classified nature of the case, no additional information was provided.

