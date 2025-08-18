Israel Advancing Plan to Move Gazans to Sudan

Israel is beginning to supply Sudan with humanitarian aid in the midst of reports it is negotiating with leaders of the African nation to accept residents of Gaza whom Israel wants to move out of the way of its war on Hamas in Gaza.

The Times of Israel reported last week about the initial reports of the Israeli-Sudanese talks. Spokespeople for both nations denied the reports. The Times reported the discussions between Israel and Sudan began last month as a Sudanese leader visited Israel.

The new connection between the two nations is the announcement from Israel that it would be sending a variety of medical equipment and supplies to Sudan to help it deal with an outbreak of deadly cholera. It is a bacterial-caused disease that quickly affects those stricken with serious diarrhea and dehydration and can cause death within hours if not treated.

The potential of displacing Gaza residents to another location has been a cause of speculation almost since the beginning of Israel's move into Gaza to unseat Hamas terrorists who launched a deadly series of attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, took more than 200 hostages, and killed more than one thousand people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Times, has said he would like to see President Donald Trump's vision of moving most, if not all, Gazans out of the region through what Netanyahu called "voluntary migration." Israeli leaders have also mentioned potential resettlement options with other countries in Africa.

Critics of any kind of forced resettlement of Gazans away from their homes say such a move by Israel would amount to a war crime and potentially a crime against humanity, according to the International Center for Transitional Justice.