Trump: Hamas Must Be 'Destroyed' for Hostages' Return

President Donald Trump on Monday said Israeli hostages will be returned only after the Hamas terrorist organization is "confronted and destroyed."

Trump took to his social media platform a day after thousands of Israelis took part in a nationwide strike in support of families of hostages held in Gaza. The protesters called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an agreement with Hamas to end the war and release the remaining captives.

Netanyahu on Saturday night announced his support for an agreement with Hamas to end the war in Gaza, but only if it meant the release of all the remaining hostages, Jewish News Syndicate reported.

Trump, though, issued a sobering comment.

"We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!! The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Remember, I was the one who negotiated and got hundreds of hostages freed and released into Israel (and America!). I was the one who ended 6 wars, in just 6 months. I was the one who OBLITERATED Iran’s Nuclear facilities. Play to WIN, or don’t play at all! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT."

According to Israeli authorities, Palestinian terrorist factions in Gaza continue to hold 50 hostages, of whom 20 are believed to be alive.

Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, invaded Israel, killing roughly 1,200 and taking 251 hostages to Gaza.

Reports in Arabic media say that Hamas is evaluating the latest Egyptian and Qatari proposals for a hostage-ceasefire deal, according to All Israel News.

Saudi Al Arabiya TV reported that Egypt demanded an answer within hours and asked Hamas and representatives from other terror groups to remain in Egypt until an agreement is reached.

Reuters contributed to this story.