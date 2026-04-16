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Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings to Exit in June

Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings to Exit in June
Reed Hastings of Netflix accepts the Charles F. Jenkins Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 73rd Engineering Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/AP/2021 file)

Thursday, 16 April 2026 04:49 PM EDT

Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings is leaving the streaming service he co-founded 29 ‌years ago as the company regains its footing ​after it lost its $72 billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery.

In a letter to investors released on Thursday, Netflix said Hastings ⁠will not stand for re-election at its annual meeting in June ​and plans to focus on philanthropy and other pursuits.

The company's stock ⁠plunged around 8% on the news of Hastings' departure.

Netflix reaffirmed in a 14-page shareholder letter that its mission remains "ambitious and unchanged" — to entertain the world, providing movies and ‌series for many tastes, cultures and languages. The company's full-year outlook ​remained unchanged.

The company ‌did not say how it plans to spend the $2.8 billion termination fee it received after ‌losing the Warner Bros movie studio and HBO and lifted its earnings per share to $1.23 in the first quarter compared with 66 cents ⁠per share in the same quarter ‌last year.

Revenue rose to $12.25 ⁠billion, an increase of 16% from the year-ago period, modestly exceeding analyst forecasts of $12.18 billion.

Netflix, ⁠which ⁠long told investors that a Warner Bros acquisition was a "nice to have, not need to have" ‌proposition, highlighted areas of future growth.

The company said its investment in expanding its entertainment offerings with video podcasts, and live entertainment — such as the World Baseball ‌Classic in ​Japan — is fueling engagement.

It plans ‌to use technology to improve the user experience and improve monetization, as advertising revenue remains on track to reach $3 billion in ​2026 - a twofold increase from a year ago.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings is leaving the streaming service he co-founded 29 years ago as the company regains its footing ​after it lost its $72 billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery.In a letter to investors released on Thursday, Netflix said Hastings ⁠will not stand...
netflix, reed hastings, co-founder, hollywood, movies, academy award, entertainment, tv, streaming, innovator, chairman
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Thursday, 16 April 2026 04:49 PM
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