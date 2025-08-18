WATCH TV LIVE

Gal Gadot Claims Israel Controversy Caused 'Snow White' Flop

Monday, 18 August 2025 12:16 PM EDT

Gal Gadot has weighed in on the failure of this year's live-action remake of "Snow White," saying that the "pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel" affected its performance at the box office.

During an appearance on the Channel Keshet 12 program, "The A Talks," which features interviewers on the autism spectrum, the actor was asked how she felt about "Snow White" being "a major flop." Gadot said that she "really enjoyed filming this movie."

The film has been steeped in controversy. While promoting the film, Gadot's co-star, Rachel Zegler, showed her support for Palestine, writing on X, "i love you all so much! thank you for the love and for 120m views on our trailer in just 24 hours! what a whirlwind. i am in the thick of rehearsals for romeo + juliet so i'm gonna get outta here. bye for now. and always remember, free Palestine."

Gadot, who is Israeli faced a surge of death threats following Zegler's post, prompting Disney to tighten her security. Producer Marc Platt traveled to New York to address the situation with Zegler, while his son Jonah criticized her comments as "immature" and suggested they contributed to the film's negative reception, The Guardian reported.

During her appearance on "The A Talks," when pressed to discuss her relationship with Zegler, Gadot said she "even enjoyed working with Rachel Zegler," according to The Jerusalem Post. "We laughed, we talked, and it was fun. I was sure that this movie was going to be a huge success, and then October 7 happened, and what's happening in all kinds of industries, and also in Hollywood, is that there's a lot of pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel."

Gadot added that, on a larger scope, people were going to form their own opinions despite the information available.

"You can always explain and try to give people in the world a context about what's happening and what the reality is here, but in the end, people decide for themselves," she said. "I was disappointed that the movie was greatly affected by that and didn't do well at the box office."

Monday, 18 August 2025 12:16 PM
