ISIS Recruitment Surges in Canada via TikTok

Canadian authorities are battling a surge in ISIS-related activity, with young recruits lured through social media platforms like TikTok fueling a resurgence of the terror group's influence, Breitbart reported.

Canadian police have disrupted a wave of ISIS-related plots as the terror group recruits young Canadians through social media. According to an investigation by Global News, 20 suspects were arrested for ISIS-linked crimes in 2023, matching the numbers from the previous year. This marks a sharp rise compared to just two arrests in 2022.

Among the cases was Zakarya Rida Hussein, 20, apprehended in Calgary in June 2023. Hussein had declared his allegiance to ISIS in a Snapchat post.

"I'm a member of ISIS," he said. "Tomorrow, my mission begins. It's pride month.

He also sent threatening messages to Alberta's United Conservative Party, warning of a terrorist attack. When police raided his home, they uncovered an ISIS flag, knives, bomb-making instructions, and extremist literature.

Authorities noted a trend, with nearly half of those arrested for ISIS-related offenses in Canada this year were under 21, including six minors. In Hussein's case, three additional minors were arrested alongside him, including one who was 15.

The rise in youthful recruits is attributed to sophisticated online propaganda campaigns. ISIS recruiters favor platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Discord for their reach and influence over young audiences, while traditional platforms like Facebook and Reddit also play a role. Recruiters are increasingly targeting youth through popular video games such as Minecraft and Roblox.

"Algorithms play a significant role in radicalization," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin said. "Once a person begins exploring certain radical topics, algorithms amplify and feed similar content, creating a rapid descent into extremist propaganda."

TikTok, in particular, has been identified as a hotspot for recruitment. Experts cite its young user base, aggressive content-pushing algorithms, and high recruiter activity as factors making it a prime platform for radicalization. The app's format, which thrives on short, engaging videos, allows ISIS to create easily consumable propaganda.

The Global News report also highlighted that while many of the arrested suspects were immigrants from Pakistan, Morocco, Egypt, and other nations, a growing number were older Canadian converts to Islam.

Among them was Kimberly Polman, 52, who trained with ISIS in Syria before becoming involved in domestic terrorism plots. Polman was previously linked to ISIS' female recruitment strategies, which targeted young women through groups like the Katibah Nusaybah battalion.

The surge in recruitment reflects a broader global trend. ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K), the group's Afghanistan affiliate, has emerged as a significant driver of recruitment in Western nations. According to NBC News, ISIS-K has capitalized on anti-Western sentiments and disillusionment among immigrant and refugee communities, portraying itself as the leading Islamist organization fighting perceived Western decline.

Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. and Europe have also reported rising recruitment among youth. The FBI recently revealed that the average age of terrorism suspects has fallen below 21, with individuals becoming radicalized within months of encountering extremist material.