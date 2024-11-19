WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Blumenthal: Trump Must Obey TikTok Divestment Law

Sen. Blumenthal: Trump Must Obey TikTok Divestment Law
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 03:43 PM EST

The chair of a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee said Tuesday President-elect Donald Trump cannot ignore a law requiring Chinese-based TikTok to divest the short video app used by 170 million Americans by early next year.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who is holding a hearing on Chinese hacking incidents, noted that Congress passed a law in April requiring divestiture of the app by Jan. 19, unless President Joe Biden grants a one-time extension of up to 90 days. Trump has said he opposes a TikTok ban.

"He can't ignore the law," Blumenthal said. "If he wants to change the law, he can try, but I can tell him and tell the American people -- sentiment is pretty strong here in favor of that law."

