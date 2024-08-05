Mideast on Edge: Iran Poised to Attack Israel Within Hours

The Middle East braced for another round of violence Monday following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's warning on a call Sunday with Group of Seven foreign ministers that Iran could attack Israel within 24 to 48 hours, per two diplomats briefed on the call, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to a diplomat briefed on the call, Blinken warned that a significant Iranian attack on Israel could halt any plans for future engagement between Iran and the U.S., who have had intermittent indirect talks through Omani officials over the last 18 months.

Blinken did not specify what form the attack might take. U.S. officials are collaborating with international partners to contain tensions in the Middle East amidst threats from Iran and pro-Iranian militias to retaliate for the recent killings of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, and senior Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut, Lebanon.

On Monday, Iran convened a gathering of foreign diplomats in Tehran. Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri-Kani criticized the U.S. and certain European countries for their support of Israel, later stating on social media, "Such aggression cannot go unanswered. The Islamic Republic's response will be definitive and decisive."

In Washington, President Joe Biden was expected to convene his national security team in the Situation Room on Monday afternoon to discuss the crisis.

The U.S. military is on high alert to defend against any potential attack on Israel. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered additional firepower to the region, including an F-22 fighter squadron armed with air-to-air weapons capable of intercepting missiles.

According to the Israeli military, Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, has flown to the region and arrived in Israel. Two destroyers, the USS Bulkeley and the USS Roosevelt, capable of intercepting missiles, are currently in the eastern Mediterranean, along with the USS Wasp amphibious ready group prepared for noncombatant evacuation if necessary.

On Monday morning, Iran posted a notice on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration website warning pilots and aviation authorities of potential GPS and navigation signal disruptions. This warning mirrored one issued by Iran on April 13, the day Tehran launched its first direct military attack on Israel.

Israel's response posture has also changed, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stating that Israel must be ready for "a swift transition to offense."

International airlines, including Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Air France, and Air India, have suspended flights to the region amid the rising tensions.

Last week's assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran, who was there for Iran's presidential inauguration, was seen as a significant security failure for Iran. A bomb reportedly killed Haniyeh; however, Israel has not commented publicly on the incident.