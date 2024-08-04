Blinken: Iran Could Attack Israel in 24 Hours

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said an attack by Iran and Hezbollah could happen as early as Monday, reported Axios, citing three sources briefed on a call Blinken had with G7 leaders late Sunday.

Blinken coordinated the call with U.S. allies in an effort to put as much last-minute diplomatic pressure as possible on Iran and Hezbollah to temper any potential retaliation against Israel, according to Axios. Sources say Blinken emphasized the importance of preventing an all-out war.

Blinken allegedly indicated that the United States is prepared for retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah in response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and military commander Fuad Shukr. But, he said, it is unclear what form the relation will take.

Sources said Blinken indicated that while the U.S. does not know the exact time of the attacks, they could begin as early as the next 24-48 hours.

Blinken used the call to encourage allies to put diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah and encourage Israel to exercise restraint. Blinken said moving U.S. forces into the region is only for defensive posture.

"We express our deep concern over the heightened level of tension in the Middle East which threatens to ignite a broader conflict in the region," the G7 ministers said in a statement.

"We urge all involved parties to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions and engage constructively towards de-escalation. No country or nation stands to gain from further escalation in the Middle East," the statement continued.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a meeting late Sunday with heads of the military and intelligence services, said Israel is determined to stand up to Iran "on every front and in every arena — near and far."

"Iran and its minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism ... Whoever seeks to harm us will pay a very heavy price," Netanyahu said ahead of the meeting.