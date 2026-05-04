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Tags: iran | war | u.s. military | centcom | brad cooper | strait of hormuz

Admiral: US Destroys 6 Iranian Boats, Downs Missiles, Drones

Monday, 04 May 2026 01:04 PM EDT

The U.S. ‌military said Monday it destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones fired by Tehran as the U.S. launched an operation to free up shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper, the head ‌of Central Command, declined to comment on whether he ​thought a ceasefire begun on April 8 remained in effect.

But he acknowledged ongoing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) efforts ⁠to "interfere" with President Donald Trump's operation to open the critical waterway to ​commercial traffic.

"The IRGC has launched multiple cruise missiles, drones, and small boats ⁠at ships we are protecting. We have defeated each and every one of those threats through the clinical application of defensive munitions," he said.

Cooper said he "strongly advised" ‌Iranian forces to remain well clear of U.S. military assets ​as it launches ‌the operation, which he said involved 15,000 U.S. troops, U.S. Navy destroyers, over 100 land- and sea-based ‌aircraft and undersea assets.

"The U.S. commanders who are on the scene have all the authorities necessary to defend their units and ⁠to defend commercial shipping," he said.

Asked ‌if the U.S. military ⁠was escorting ships, Cooper said there were no traditional escorts but rather a larger, multi-layered ⁠defensive ⁠arrangement that included ships, helicopters, aircraft, and electronic warfare to defend against Iranian threats.

"If you're escorting a ‌ship, you're playing kind of one on one. I think we have a much better defensive arrangement in this process," he said. "We have a ‌much broader ​defensive package than you would ‌have ever if you were just escorting."

Cooper said a U.S. blockade of Iran, which prevents ships from going to ​Iran or departing Iranian territory, also remained in effect and was exceeding expectations.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The ‌U.S. military has destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and ‌drones fired ​by Tehran as the U.S. launches ⁠an operation to free ​up shipping through the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper, the head ‌of Central ​Command, said on Monday.
iran, war, u.s. military, centcom, brad cooper, strait of hormuz
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2026-04-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 01:04 PM
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