Trump's 'Project Freedom' Aims to Pressure Iran

President Donald Trump has decided to implement "Project Freedom" because he reportedly was fed up with the stalemate in Iran, according to a senior U.S. official.

Trump grew increasingly frustrated with what officials described as a "no deal, no war" deadlock, prompting him to take action aimed at restoring U.S. leverage while avoiding immediate escalation, Axios reported Monday.

"The president wants action. He doesn't want to sit still. He wants pressure. He wants a deal," the official told the outlet.

Under the plan, U.S. naval forces began assisting commercial vessels attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route that Iran has largely shut down in recent weeks.

Rather than launching a full-scale military escort operation, the U.S. is deploying ships and aircraft to the region to monitor threats, advise vessels, and respond if necessary.

The Pentagon's support for "Project Freedom" includes guided-missile destroyers, drones, more than 100 aircraft, and roughly 15,000 troops, signaling a significant show of force without crossing into open conflict.

Officials say the rules of engagement have also been updated, allowing U.S. forces to strike immediate threats, such as Iranian missile positions or fast-attack boats, if American or allied vessels are targeted.

The move comes after Trump rejected a more aggressive military option that would have sent U.S. naval forces directly through the strait to forcibly reopen it.

That approach carried a higher risk of triggering a broader war with Iran, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Instead, the administration has framed the operation as both a strategic and humanitarian effort to free thousands of ships and crew members stranded by the standoff.

The Washington Post reported that more than 20,000 seafarers remain stuck in the region, while global energy markets have been disrupted by the closure of the key waterway.

Still, tensions remain high. Iranian officials have issued warnings, threatening retaliation if U.S. forces move too close to the strait.

Iranian military leaders said any U.S. interference would be treated as a violation of the ceasefire and could lead to direct confrontation.

Despite the risks, Trump has relied on increasing pressure that he hopes will force Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with U.S. envoys continuing to exchange proposals with Iranian officials, though both sides remain far apart on key issues.

The strategy reflects Trump's broader approach to foreign policy, combining economic and military pressure with a willingness to negotiate from a position of strength.

For supporters, "Project Freedom" is a necessary step to defend global commerce and American interests while avoiding the kind of prolonged conflicts that have defined past U.S. involvement in the Middle East.