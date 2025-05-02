Somber White House Video Highlights Angel Parents

The White House posted a video that highlights "Angel Parents" and the family members they lost at the hands of illegal immigrants.

"My name is Angel Law Miriam Mendoza," said one. "This is my son, Sergeant Brandon Mendoza of the Mesa, Arizona Police Department. Who was killed on May 12th, 2014, by a repeat, illegal criminal."

Another, Angie Morfin Vargas, said, "I'm the mother to Ruben Morfin. He was executed in the streets of Salinas in 1990. Thirty-four years later, I could still cry for him like if it was yesterday."

Several of the angel parents shown in the video thanked President Donald Trump for taking action against illegal immigrants. One angel mom said, "We're finally getting some justice in this country for our children."

The video was produced on the White House lawn, where posters of illegal immigrants were put up on display as part of the observance of Trump's first 100 days in his second term.

Controlling the southern border and deporting illegal immigrants was a cornerstone of the Trump campaign and remains a contentious issue with a series of court cases underway challenging the legality of his policies and executive orders.