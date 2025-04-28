Illegal Migrant Mug Shots Line White House Lawn

Mug shots of 100 illegal immigrants arrested during President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office adorned the White House lawn Monday morning.

Posters with the photos and the word "Arrested" were placed strategically along what's called Pebble Beach, where TV news crews do live shots in front of the mansion, Axios reported.

Each poster included the crime the specific migrant allegedly committed.

One White House official told the outlet the intent was for the posters to be visible behind TV reporters doing stand-up segments.

"White House lawn looks a little different this AM,” Kaelan Dorr, White House deputy communications director, posted on X with a photo of the mugshots lined up along the road to the White House. "And they say yard signs don’t win elections."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also took to X to say: "Good Morning from The White House."

The crimes listed included first-degree murder, murder, sexual abuse of a child, kidnapping, rape, and distribution of fentanyl.

The posters appeared on a day Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, joined Leavitt at the White House press briefing.

Homan discussed alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation, as well as children recently deported.

He was asked a question that included the description of Abrego Garcia's deportation being among "errors" committed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"First of all, I don't accept the term error in Abrego Garcia," Homan told reporters. "There is an oversight. There was a withholding order, but things have changed. The facts surrounding the withholding order have changed. He is now a terrorist."

In another case, the border czar was asked about three "U.S. citizen children" who were removed with their mothers, who had been in the country illegally. A reporter asked Homan whether he was concerned due process for the children had been "flouted."

"I said from day one, if you enter this country illegally it's a crime," he said. "If you remain in this country illegally, and you ignore judges' order about deporting … if you choose to have a U.S. citizen child knowing you're in this country illegally, you put yourself in that position. You put your family in that position."