Trump Calls for 'Courageous Justice' to Fight Biden Policies

President Donald Trump is calling for "courageous justice" to end former President Joe Biden's destructive policies.

Without it, Trump warns, Biden's destruction of America with his "open border madness" will be allowed to unwind 250 years of democracy.

"We need courageous justice in our country," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday. "If the courts don't allow what we have been allowed to do for 250 years, America can no longer be the same. Crooked Joe Biden will have destroyed our country with his open border madness, and allowing criminals of every type to enter with no retribution."

Trump has long said activist lawyers and Democrat-appointed judges hold anti-Trump animus and engage in "lawfare" to oppose, obstruct, and even run out the clock on his one-term administration.

Most pointedly in this Truth post, Trump said working to stop deportations with one-by-one legal proceedings will effectively shut down duly elected efforts to rid America of "murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and even the mentally insane" illegal migrants committing crimes in America.

"Murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and even the mentally insane will make their home in our country, wreaking havoc like we have never seen before," Trump's post continued. "It is not possible to have trials for millions and millions of people. We know who the criminals are, and we must get them out of the U.S.A. — and fast!"