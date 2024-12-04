Three Soldiers Smuggled Undocumented Immigrants: Feds

Three Fort Cavazos soldiers were arrested on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle undocumented immigrants, the Justice Department said.

Last month, a U.S. Border Patrol Agent initiated a vehicle stop in Presidio, Texas, but the car fled as the agent approached the passenger side and struck a second USBP vehicle, injuring an agent inside, the Justice Department said.

Presidio County Deputies and Presidio Police Officers eventually stopped the vehicle and apprehended four individuals, three of whom were undocumented — one Mexican national and two Guatemalan nationals, authorities said.

The fourth individual was Emilio Mendoza Lopez, who claimed to be the front seat passenger in the vehicle, authorities said. The driver, alleged to be Angel Palma, fled on foot and was located the following day at a hotel in Odessa, Texas, authorities said.

Mendoza Lopez and Palma allegedly traveled from Fort Cavazos to Presidio for the purpose of picking up and transporting undocumented noncitizens, authorities said. A third individual, Enrique Jauregui, is alleged to be the recruiter and facilitator of the human smuggling conspiracy, authorities said.

Data extracted from Palma's phone through a search warrant revealed messages between the three soldiers indicating collaboration in the smuggling operation, authorities said.

Mendoza Lopez is charged with bringing in and harboring aliens. Palma and Jauregi are charged in a separate criminal complaint with bringing in and harboring aliens and assaulting a federal agent.