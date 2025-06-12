WATCH TV LIVE

Iran: IRGC Top Commander Salami Killed in Israeli Airstrike

smoke rises from a damaged building
Smoke rises from a damaged building in Tehran, Iran, early Friday, June 13. Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 12 June 2025 10:26 PM EDT

Iranian state TV announced Thursday that the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps' commander-in-chief, Gen. Hossein Salami, was killed in one of the airstrikes by Israel Defense Forces.

Israel also eliminated Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbia headquarters, according to Iran.

Further, Iranian state media confirms that senior nuclear scientists Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi were killed in Israel's strikes, Reuters reported. Abbasi was former head of the Atomic Energy Organization.

Israel reportedly hit at least six military bases around Tehran and residential homes at highly secure complexes for military commanders in what appears to be targeted assassinations, The New York Times reported. Israel believes that it has eliminated much of Iran's senior military leadership.

Iranian state media also confirms that Israel hit the Natanz nuclear site.

Further, The Jerusalem Post reported that Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, conducted a series of attacks in the heart of Iran, operations that focused on harming Iran's strategic missile capabilities and air defense capabilities.

This story has been updated.

