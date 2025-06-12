Explosions in Tehran as Israel Claims It Is Attacking Iran

Explosions rang out across Iran's capital as Israel claimed it was attacking the country.

People in Tehran, Iran, awoke to the sound of the blast. State television acknowledged the blast.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced a "special situation" in Israel over Israel attacking Iran. He said schools would be closed in the country on Friday.

There was no immediate word on what was struck.However, wires reported that an Israeli military official said nuclear and other military targets were being hit.

Israel views Iran's attempt to develop nuclear material as an existential threat. U.S. President Donald Trump has been attempting to negotiate a deal with Iran in which it agrees to halt development of nuclear materials. But the process has stalled.

According to Newsmax reporting, Defense Minister Israel Katz says he has declared an emergency situation across the country due to Israel's action in Iran.

Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz says.

He says he has signed "a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel."

"You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas," Katz adds.

Benchmark Brent crude spiked on the attack, rising over 2%.

The White House did not have an immediate comment Thursday night.

As the explosions in Tehran started, Trump was on the lawn of the White House mingling with members of Congress. It was unclear if he had been informed, but the president continued shaking hands and posing for pictures for several minutes.

Newsmax and Newsmax wires contributed to this report.