Holt to Newsmax: Israel and Iran Are in 'State of War'

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday that the strikes in Tehran tell him that Israel might be going for a "decapitation strike" on Iran and its leaders.

Holt also asserted that the countries are now "in a state of war."

Holt joined "Finnerty" to react to Israel's airstrike offensive on Iran, an operation dubbed "Strength of a Lion."

Multiple reports and images out of Iran show that Israeli Defense Forces were making precision airstrikes on apartment buildings in Tehran, the country's capital. Major damage was reported to multiple buildings in Tehran.

"Israel and Iran are in a state of war now," Holt said. "And they may have caught the Iranian leadership off guard and out of their bunkers, and they may be going for a decapitation strike here. That's what the Tehran thing tells me right now."

