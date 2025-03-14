ICE Nabs More Than 200 Illegal Alien Gang Members in Va.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, working with state law enforcement, arrested more than 200 illegal immigrant gang members during an operation in northern Virginia over the first two weeks of this month.

ICE said in a news release Thursday that the operation ran from March 1-13 and focused on “transnational organized crime, gangs, and egregious illegal alien offenders.”

The operation began shortly after Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order instructing state police to assist with federal immigration enforcement, including the removal of illegal aliens in the state.

“Arresting Criminal Gang Members in Virginia!” Youngkin wrote Thursday night in a post on X. “Awesome work by @VA_PSHS Terry Cole, Virginia State Police and VA Dept of Corrections with our great Federal partners led by @Sec_Noem, @FBIDirectorKash and @RealTomHoman. Making Virginia even Safer!”

Republican Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is running to replace a term-limited Youngkin in this year’s gubernatorial election, wrote Friday in a post on X: “Governor @GlennYoungkin and I have a message: If you’re in Virginia illegally and committing crimes, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will get you out. We are using every tool to assist ICE agents and protect Virginians.”

ICE said among those arrested were members of the notorious MS-13 and 18th Street gangs. The State Department on Feb. 20 listed MS-13 as a foreign terrorist organization, along with several drug cartels and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

ICE said those arrested in northern Virginia included:

A 26-year-old Salvadoran and member of MS-13 previously convicted for malicious wounding and larceny.

A 46-year-old previously deported Salvadoran and member of MS-13 previously convicted for carrying a concealed weapon, trespassing, illegal re-entry after removal, and disorderly conduct.

A 40-year-old Salvadoran and member of MS-13 who is wanted by authorities in El Salvador for aggravated extortion.

A 37-year-old Jamaican previously convicted for second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A 46-year-old Mexican previously convicted for indecent liberties with a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution.

A 27-year-old Honduran previously convicted of a sex crime. ICE said this person is detained pending deportation proceedings.

“The level of support ICE received from our partner law enforcement organizations was inspiring,” said Russ Hott, field operations director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Washington, D.C. “In the spirit of illicit gang activity, we are making gang members an offer they can’t refuse; leave the United States now. If you don’t, we will find you, and there will be consequences. We will arrest and prosecute you to the full extent of the law.”