DHS Sec. Noem Names New ICE Leadership

By    |   Monday, 10 March 2025 01:39 PM EDT

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a new leadership team to take the reins at Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Noem picked Todd Lyons as acting ICE director and Madison Sheahan as his deputy.  ICE has had a top-level vacuum since former acting director Caleb Vitello was reassigned within ICE. That shake-up happened at a time when some were saying ICE deportations were lagging.

Noem said in a department release that the personnel moves mark "expanded"
leadership" at ICE.  "For the past four years, our brave men and women of ICE were barred from doing their jobs — ICE needs a culture of accountability that it has been starved of under the Biden administration."

Noem said her announcement comes with the backing of President Donald Trump. "Todd Lyons and Madison Sheahan are workhorses, strong executors, and accountable leaders who will lead the men and women of ICE to achieve the American people's mandate to target, arrest, and deport illegal aliens.”

Lyons most recently was in charge of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations. Sheahan managed the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and worked for Noem when she was governor of South Dakota.

Noem also announced that an app setup for Customs and Border Protection and used by many immigrants now has a self-reporting tool for those turning around and voluntarily departing the U.S.

