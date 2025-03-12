ICE Officials: 1,555 Suspected Gang Members Arrested

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials say they have arrested 1,555 suspected gang members since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Federal authorities told CBS News that 44 of the arrests involved foreign fugitives, while 39 involved known or suspected terrorists.

According to ICE officials, the agency made 32,809 total arrests during the first 50 days of Trump's second term, including 14,111 migrants with criminal convictions and 9,980 migrants with pending criminal charges. The overall figure also includes 8,718 migrants with no criminal record.

As the Trump administration continues its massive deportation effort, ICE is reportedly running out of detention space, and officials told reporters on Wednesday that the agency is currently detaining 46,700 migrants as they await deportation.

Citing internal data, CBS reported that ICE detention facilities are presently at approximately 120% capacity.

Customs and Border Protection rolled out a new app on Monday that will allow illegal immigrants to notify the federal government of their plan to "self-deport" in lieu of waiting for immigration authorities to arrest and detain them.

Called CBP Home, the app will give migrants the option of signaling their "intent to depart," according to the agency.

"The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream," Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem said in a statement. "If they don't, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return."

CBP Home replaces the Biden-era app known as CBP One which allowed migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border to schedule an appointment to request entry into the United States at a legal port of entry.

The app from the Biden administration was heavily criticized by Republicans, who said it paved the way for huge numbers of migrants to enter the U.S. without being properly vetted.

Trump shut down the CBP One app hours after being sworn in on Jan. 20.

It was reported last week that the focus of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown is shifting to families who entered the United States illegally with their children, even if the family members do not have criminal histories.

ICE lawyers were working to secure warrants to arrest such individuals, according to an NBC News report.