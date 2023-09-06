×
Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Indictment Past Due

Wednesday, 06 September 2023 08:42 PM EDT

Special counsel David Weiss will seek an indictment against Hunter Biden later this month, a move that should have "come years ago," said conservative media personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"But because of the public pressure for accountability for justice, for transparency, we're finally seeing a slight development," Guilfoyle said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE."

"This is what needs to happen. It's obviously very important. ... I'm hopeful that we will finally see some accountability. It is long past due. And you look at this, the juxtaposition of what they have done, the persecution of Donald Trump with four sham indictments and 750-plus years that they're looking at to try to imprison him."

"American people are waking up. And it's across the country, and they want to see the accountability. I believe this will be just the beginning, and the reckoning and retribution will come when Donald Trump restores accountability when he is reelected in 2024," she added.

Weiss plans to seek a grand jury indictment of Hunter Biden before the end of the month, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The filing came in a gun possession case in which Hunter Biden was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user, though prosecutors did not name exactly which charges they will seek. He has also been under investigation by federal prosecutors for his business dealings.

Prosecutors have said that the gun agreement is dead along with the rest of the plea agreement that called for Hunter Biden to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses. It fell apart after U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika raised questions about it during a court appearance in July.

Wednesday, 06 September 2023 08:42 PM
