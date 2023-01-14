Hunter Asks Court to Block His Child From Taking His Last Name

Hunter Biden is asking a court to block estranged daughter, Navy Jean Roberts, from taking his last name, saying she should make the decision for herself in the future when "the disparagement of the Biden name is not at its height."

Hunter Biden's lawyers fired off a motion in court on Jan. 6 in an ongoing paternity case against him in Independence, Arkansas, where he is fighting to lower his child-support payments to Lunden Roberts, Navy Jean's mother.

Roberts, 31, on Dec. 27 asked Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer to allow their daughter to take the Biden name because it is "now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."

Taking the name will also open opportunities for the girl, "just like it has for other members of the Biden family," argued Roberts.

The Biden family remains "estranged from the child," she added.

"To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family," Roberts said.

Roberts' motivation, says Hunter Biden, is now "political warfare" against the Biden family.

The paternity case was originally settled in March 2020 but was reopened in September when Hunter Biden, who is being investigated for his overseas business dealings, filed a motion to have his child support payments adjusted due to "substantial material change" in his financial circumstances, "including, but not limited to his income."