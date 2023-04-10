Judge Seals Hunter Biden's Finances in Child Support Case

An Arkansas judge has ruled to keep Hunter Biden's financial disclosures sealed as Biden fights to reduce child-support payments to the daughter his family has sought to distance itself from.

The "court has no concern for the political nature or aspects surrounding the case," Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ruled, according to The Washington Times on Monday.

Hunter Biden is the father of a girl, 4, born to Lunden Roberts, 31, a Washington, D.C., stripper who went by the name of "Dallas."

President Joe Biden and Hunter sought to distance themselves from the 4-year-old and her mother amid the 2020 presidential campaign, and the latest case deals with a Hunter Biden request to reduce child-support payments.

"This case is about child support and the court has treated and will continue to treat these parties as any other members of this judicial district," Meyer wrote in the ruling, according to the report. "The court's goal is not to be opaque, but to be efficient and not to burden the parties.

"The court has balanced the competing interests of the parties in the making this order."

Hunter Biden requested the financial disclosures to be sealed amid multiple investigations into him and President Biden's alleged influence peddling operations that has reportedly netted the family tens of millions of dollars.

A December 2019 court filing revealed Roberts was on Hunter Biden's payroll during her pregnancy from May 2018 to November 2018.

Emails from Hunter Biden's laptop revealed that company was Rosemont Seneca, the company tied to the alleged influence peddling with Russia, China, and Ukraine.

Hunter Biden denied he was the girl's father until he submitted to a DNA test in Roberts' 2019 paternity case.

In a December 2019 filing, Roberts called Hunter Biden "a complete stranger" to their daughter, according to the report.

"The defendant has had no involvement in the child's life since the child's birth, nor interacted with the child, never parented the child, never made or even participated in health-related decisions for the child, never interacted with the child's medical professionals, never seen the child, and could not identify the child out of a photo lineup," the filing read, according to the Times.

Roberts has sought to have their daughter legally take the Biden last name, arguing "the Biden name is now synonymous with being well educated successful, financially acute and politically powerful."

"This child's father was a wildly successful businessman, acquiring seats on the board of a foreign corporation making a good salary, fundraising from overseas investors, working for large credit card companies, acting as a powerful lobbyist, and is now, apparently, a famous artist," according to the December 2022 court motion, the Times reported. "The child would benefit from carrying the Biden family name, just like her father and other family members."

Hunter Biden motioned in January to block that possibility, calling it "political warfare."

Critics note the Biden family's presidency should not be able to claim to be family friendly when it is legally suing to block the acknowledgment of Roberts' daughter's DNA-confirmed tie to the family.