Hunter Biden Reportedly Lobbied on Behalf of Corrupt Romanian National

Hunter Biden met with a State Department official in March 2016 on behalf of Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu, who paid Biden more than $1 million to help him deal with his corruption case, The Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday.

Emails and documents on Hunter Biden's laptop reveal the March 2016 meeting with then-U.S. ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm on the topic of Popoviciu's corruption case, which raises questions about whether Biden engaged in unregistered foreign lobbying.

This meeting was one of two with Klemm that came at the same time Hunter Biden was being paid by Popoviciu and when Joe Biden, Hunter's father, was vice president.

Emails also showed that Hunter Biden, who was a consultant for the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner at the time, worked to lobby the U.S. embassy in Bucharest to intervene in Popoviciu's case.

Despite laws requiring it, neither Hunter Biden nor another lawyer from the office who was involved in aiding the Romanian registered as lobbyists for Popoviciu, who was later convicted of bribery in 2017 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The payments from Popoviciu to Biden were included in the report released last week by the House Oversight Committee, according to the Free Beacon.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said the Justice Department’s disinterest in Hunter Biden's lobbying shows there is "one set of rules for the president’s family and one for everyone else," with the California Republican adding that "no one is buying that the Biden Administration can credibly investigate Biden family corruption."

Issa is one of many Republicans who are upset that prosecutors have apparently ignored the foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden or what seems to be his unregistered foreign lobbying.