Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: 'Bombshells' in Hunter Biden Report

Fred Fleitz, former chief of staff for the National Security Council who served during the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Monday that a House report on Hunter Biden has bombshells for the intelligence community.

Fleitz said on "Wake Up America" that the report "has so many bombshells on how intelligence officers misled the American people with their intelligence credentials to say that there was a national security threat, when they're really pushing a political agenda."

The report, released by House Republicans last week, detailed financial transactions involving the Biden family, but not President Joe Biden, that members of the GOP claim is evidence of "influence peddling."

House Republicans also accused Biden's 2020 presidential campaign of coordinating with the 51 former top intelligence officials who signed a letter stating that the alleged contents of Hunter Biden's laptop showed "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Fleitz said that he thinks the letter "definitely was" election interference.

Fleitz added: "We have former intelligence officers holding high-level security clearances, making a lot of money with Beltway bandit firms, to work the Defense Department and intelligence agencies.

"In January 2025, if we have a new Republican president, every one of them should lose their security clearances, and we have to have new ethical standards [for our] current and former intelligence officers … so they don't meddle in American politics."