×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fred fleitz | newsmax | hunter biden | house gop

Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: 'Bombshells' in Hunter Biden Report

By    |   Monday, 15 May 2023 11:48 AM EDT

Fred Fleitz, former chief of staff for the National Security Council who served during the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Monday that a House report on Hunter Biden has bombshells for the intelligence community.

Fleitz said on "Wake Up America" that the report "has so many bombshells on how intelligence officers misled the American people with their intelligence credentials to say that there was a national security threat, when they're really pushing a political agenda."

The report, released by House Republicans last week, detailed financial transactions involving the Biden family, but not President Joe Biden, that members of the GOP claim is evidence of "influence peddling."

House Republicans also accused Biden's 2020 presidential campaign of coordinating with the 51 former top intelligence officials who signed a letter stating that the alleged contents of Hunter Biden's laptop showed "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Fleitz said that he thinks the letter "definitely was" election interference.

Fleitz added: "We have former intelligence officers holding high-level security clearances, making a lot of money with Beltway bandit firms, to work the Defense Department and intelligence agencies.

"In January 2025, if we have a new Republican president, every one of them should lose their security clearances, and we have to have new ethical standards [for our] current and former intelligence officers … so they don't meddle in American politics."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Fred Fleitz, former Chief of Staff for the National Security Council who served during the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Monday that a House report on Hunter Biden "has so many bombshells" for the intelligence community.
fred fleitz, newsmax, hunter biden, house gop
227
2023-48-15
Monday, 15 May 2023 11:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved