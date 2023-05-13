Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Biden Family Set Up 'Complex' Network to Get Foreign Money

House Oversight Committee Member Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Saturday that President Joe Biden and his family set up a "complex" number of shell companies to receive money from foreign entities while he was former President Barack Obama's vice president.

"It was made to be complex in order to try to hide money," Burlison said during "Saturday Report." "This family created dozens and dozens of LLCs. They created all of these while Joe Biden was the vice president, so this didn't happen when he was out of office, [but] while he was vice president."

He said that Hunter Biden was working in the background creating the shell companies while his father, Vice President Joe Biden, was traveling the world giving out foreign aid.

"Then money just happened to flow from foreign entities, from foreign oligarchs, into Biden associates' accounts," he said. "One third of that money would funnel into Biden family members' accounts. In one case, Hunter himself, got a check directly from a Chinese entity while his father was vice president."

During a press conference earlier this week, Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the financial "paper trail" of the Biden family shows that then candidate Biden lied in 2020 about getting foreign money, and he is continuing to lie about the issue while president.

"President Biden has claimed since the 2020 election that his family has not received money from China," Comer said during the press conference. "That was a lie in 2020, and he continues to lie to the American people now."

Burlison questioned where the media is on the case, while going all out to investigate issues relating to former Republican President Donald Trump, yet not apparently interested in the revelations about Democrat President Biden.

"Many of [the media] didn't show up [at Comer's press conference] and for the big corporate media that did, they kind of yawned and said, 'so what?' " he said. "Which is just appalling that we're at this place in American history."

Burlison said the reason the media doesn't seem interested about potential corruption by Biden and his family is because they are happy that the Democrat is in office.

"Think about Watergate," he said. "The press broke Watergate, but now in order to uncover corruption on the Democratic side, we have to force it into the American people's hands."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!