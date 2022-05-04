Computer Repairman Who Exposed Hunter Biden's Laptop Files Suit

After losing his business and enduring harassment for 18 months, the Delaware computer repairman who exposed the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop filed a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit on Tuesday against CNN, the Daily Beast, Politico, and Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, saying they falsely accused him of spreading Russian propaganda.

“After fighting to reveal the truth, all I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation,” John Paul Mac Isaac, 45, told the New York Post.

“This was collusion led by 51 former pillars in the intelligence community and backed by words and actions of a politically motivated DOJ and FBI,” he said. “I want this lawsuit to reveal that collusion and, more importantly, who gave the marching orders.”

Mac Isaac became the legal owner of the laptop after President Joe Biden’s son Hunter abandoned it at the shop in April 2019. The laptop’s contents have raised questions about what Biden knew about his son’s foreign business dealings.

Mac Isaac gave a copy of the laptop’s hard drive to the FBI in December 2019 and made then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani aware of its existence eight months later. Giuliani provided a copy of the drive to the New York Post.

After the publication of the Post’s first story on the laptop in October 2020, Twitter and Facebook moved to censor it, and Schiff and 51 former intelligence officials labeled it Russian disinformation.

“Twitter initially labeled my action hacking, so for the first day after my information was leaked, I was bombarded with hate mail and death threats revolving around the idea that I was a hacker, a thief and a criminal,” Mac Isaac said.

Mac Isaac told the Post he has been harassed by the media, Big Tech and locals since the story broke, and has been falsely accused of being a Russian spy and a “stooge” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After people began vandalizing his shop by throwing vegetables, eggs, and dog excrement, Mac Isaac said he was forced to close his computer repair business near the Biden family homes in Greenville, Delaware. He told the Post he also went into exile in Colorado for a year.

His attorney Brian Della Rocca said Mac Isaac has “suffered immensely at the false statements” and is seeking “at least $1 million in compensatory damages [and] punitive damages which will be the much bigger number and will be determined at trial.”

“He has lost his business, friendships, and his honorable standing in his community,” the attorney said. “This lawsuit is to attempt to repair a small portion of that damage caused by the defendants in the suit … we intend to show that their actions were intentionally malicious.”

According to the Post, Mac Isaac was unsuccessful in his bid to sue Twitter for defamation last year and was saddled with the social media platform’s legal bills, amounting to about $175,000.

This time, he is backed by The America Project, a nonprofit that was founded by Trump loyalists, including retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn, brother Joe Flynn, and businessman Pat Byrne.

The New York Times and The Washington Post dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop story for months, downplaying the information as unverified. Both news outlets have since authenticated some of the laptop’s contents, including information that is being used in a federal investigation of potential tax fraud, money laundering and foreign lobbying violations by Hunter Biden.

The complaint was filed in Montgomery County, Maryland.