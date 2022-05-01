Sen. Ron Johnson, Rep. James Comer Praise Probe of Hunter Biden Laptop

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Sunday hailed the effort on Capitol Hill to probe the material found on a laptop of Hunter Biden that may point to alleged links to dirty foreign business deals.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson blasted the Disinformation Governance board headed by Nina Jankowicz as the height of “disinformation.”

“The First Amendment to our Constitution states that Congress shall pass no law abridging freedom of speech. So we've passed no such law,” he said. “The President's job is to faithfully execute the law, so he has no authority to do this. This is Orwellian. This is a ministry of truth, and the person they've appointed is a Democrat propagandist. She pushed the Russian collusion with the Trump campaign hoax. She pushed the hoax that the [Hunter Biden] laptop was some form of Russian information campaign. Those are probably two of the most egregious and, I would say, effective pieces of disinformation.”

According to Johnson, disinformation is coming from White House itself.

“Sen. [Charles] Grassley [R-Iowa] and I tried to warn the American public about the vast web of foreign entanglements of the Biden family,” he said.

“In terms of the investigation, it appears they're starting to investigate this,” he added, referring to a federal probe. “They impaneled a grand jury, they're calling witnesses. But my concern is that they'll gather the evidence and then under Merrick Garland's Department of Justice, they'll enter some kind of plea agreement, a slap on the wrist, and part of the plea agreement will be to seal the records so the American public never understands the full extent of the corruption and the compromise of the Biden family.”

Comer alleged some of the facts that have already been unearthed show Hunter and Joe Biden’s business dealings with China were “entangled.”

“The White House and Joe Biden himself have always denied any knowledge of Hunter Biden's business dealings,” he said. “They've always said that was a separate entity. But what we've learned this week through correspondence from Hunter Biden's laptop is that Hunter Biden's business partner not only made 27 appearances to the White House when Joe Biden was vice president, but also that Hunter Biden's business partner received Joe Biden's Delaware tax return, deposited it into Joe Biden's personal checking account and then turned around and wrote a check from Joe Biden to Hunter Biden for money that Joe Biden owed Hunter.

“This proves that not only did Joe Biden have a lot of access to Hunter Biden's business partner, but Hunter's and Joe Biden's finances were entangled. This leads to a lot of questions that we've had: Is Joe Biden compromised because of Hunter Biden's business dealings with communist China?”

Related Stories: