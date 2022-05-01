Peter Schweizer: Hunter Biden Probe Requires Independent Prosecutor

The investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop obviously requires an independent counsel due to the familial and political ties of the executive branch, according to author Peter Schweizer.

Without independence, President Joe Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland can push the investigation and any report on the findings under the rug, Schweizer told Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"This is a tailor-made case for an independent counsel," Schweizer, author of "Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win," told former Reagan Justice Department chief of staff Mark Levin.

"It's an investigation involving the family of the president. The attorney general is, of course, appointed by the president. And he's the one who's going to direct this U.S. attorney that has this grand jury in Delaware — so you need an independent counsel."

Schweizer added there might even a Republican-connected reason a special counsel has not been appointed, pointing to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's own overseas business dealings.

"This is not a subject he wants to have a national conversation about: the efforts by Beijing to curry favor with American political figures and their families by giving them sweetheart deals," Schweizer told Levin.

Schweizer also warned that without an independent prosecutor, if Hunter Biden is indicted and settles, the information therein could legally remain hidden from the American people — while a counsel would have to produce a public report.

