Kat Von D Baptized After Dramatic Lifestyle Changes

Former tattoo artist Kat Von D has been baptized a year after making dramatic lifestyle changes that included throwing out books on witchcraft, magic and the macabre.

Taking to Instagram, Von D posted a video showing her baptism, captioning it with a cross.

"Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of the Lord Jesus Christ, and in obedience to His Divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit," the pastor said before submerging her into water. Von D is seen wearing a white robe.

Friends, family and fans celebrated Von D's faith.

Leading comments to her Instagram post was Von D's husband.

"I love you so much my beautiful wife, you continue to inspire me every day. I want to marry you over and over again," he wrote.

"This is so awesome and beautiful," commented YouTuber Kandee Johnson. "My heart is bursting with love and joy! All of heaven is rejoicing, cheering and celebrating! I love you so much my beautiful friend."

David Harris Jr., an author and podcaster, added: "So Good!!! Welcome to the family sis!!!"

In 2020, Von D started making changes in her life. She sold her beauty brand and began covering up her tattoos, as reported by Insider.

That same year she and her family moved to Indiana to escape California's taxes, "terrible policies," and "tyrannical government," the outlet noted.

In July last year, Von D revealed that she was throwing out items from her old life that "don't align" with her anymore.

"I've always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content?" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "And the truth is, I just don't want to invite any of these things into our family's lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves."

In her post, Von D shared pictures of the books she threw away and talked about "pretty meaningful realizations" she had gained in recent years. She admitted that she had "got a lot of things wrong" in her past.

Von D clarified that her post wasn't meant to criticize those who find enjoyment in those subjects, regardless of her personal feelings.

"But right now, it's never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light," she added.