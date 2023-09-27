Hulk Hogan's Daughter Talks About Skipping His Wedding

"Hogan Knows Best" reality star Brooke Hogan discussed her decision to skip her father Hulk Hogan's recent wedding to his third wife, Sky Daily.

Taking to Instagram, Brooke Hogan said she wanted to clarify misconceptions about her decision, saying that it came down to their new family "dynamics."

"As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years," Brooke Hogan, 35, wrote. "With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least."

Hulk Hogan, 70, was previously married to Linda Hogan, Brooke Hogan's mother. They also share a son, Nick Hogan, 33, according to People.

Hulk Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 but filed for divorce in October 2021. he then began to Daily.

"For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values," Brooke Hogan wrote.

"I wish him well," she concluded her post.

Brooke Hogan previously stood by her father and came to his defense in 2015 when he received widespread criticism over an audio recording in which he used racial slurs while discussing her then-boyfriend.

Hulk Hogan subsequently parted ways with WWE and was removed from the Hall of Fame, though he was later reinstated after a three-year suspension.

"I realized this behavior and this type of verbiage is unacceptable. So for me to digress and say something so foul is devastating," Hulk Hogan told People at the time.

Brooke Hogan told People at the time that she forgave her father.

"What he said was not right, but I know that's not who he is," she said. "He has told me that he made some really bad choices, but that it never changed that I was his baby girl and he loved me and would be lost without his kids.

"Maybe the positive of this whole situation is shedding light on the need to eliminate hateful words from our vocabulary altogether."