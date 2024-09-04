Task Force on Trump Shooting Wants Local Police Interviews

The House task force investigating the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump this week issued letters to local law enforcement and local officials in Pennsylvania seeking transcribed interviews and additional documents related to the incident.

The letters, which were sent to law enforcement in Butler Township and Butler County, as well as Butler County and Beaver County Emergency Services Units, for transcribed interviews "as part of the next step in the Task Force’s investigation," according to a press release from the panel on Wednesday.

The panel also sent a letter to the coroners of Butler County and Allegheny County for the coroner’s report and autopsy results on the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

"The letters seek all documents and communications related to the Trump rally ... including planning, participation, and post-event actions and correspondence," Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., the task force chairman, and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said in the letter to law enforcement.

The names of the officers and law enforcement employees the panel is requesting interviews with has been redacted in the press release.