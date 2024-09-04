WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | task force | donald trump | shooting | probe

Task Force on Trump Shooting Wants Local Police Interviews

By    |   Wednesday, 04 September 2024 02:08 PM EDT

The House task force investigating the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump this week issued letters to local law enforcement and local officials in Pennsylvania seeking transcribed interviews and additional documents related to the incident.

The letters, which were sent to law enforcement in Butler Township and Butler County, as well as Butler County and Beaver County Emergency Services Units, for transcribed interviews "as part of the next step in the Task Force’s investigation," according to a press release from the panel on Wednesday.

The panel also sent a letter to the coroners of Butler County and Allegheny County for the coroner’s report and autopsy results on the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

"The letters seek all documents and communications related to the Trump rally ... including planning, participation, and post-event actions and correspondence," Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., the task force chairman, and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said in the letter to law enforcement.

The names of the officers and law enforcement employees the panel is requesting interviews with has been redacted in the press release.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The House task force investigating the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump this week issued letters to local law enforcement and local officials in Pennsylvania seeking transcribed interviews and additional documents related to the incident.
house, task force, donald trump, shooting, probe
177
2024-08-04
Wednesday, 04 September 2024 02:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved