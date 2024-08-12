WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | assassination attempt | house | task force | fbi

Task Force for Trump Shooting Seeks Docs, Briefings

By    |   Monday, 12 August 2024 11:38 AM EDT

The bipartisan House task force investigating the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump sent letters Monday to the Secret Service, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security to request documents and briefings.

Task Force Chair Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and ranking member Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., sent a letter to the DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Ronald Rowe, acting Secret Service director, and another letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Punchbowl News reported.

Kelly and Crow told the recipients that their task force's requests "supersede" all others from House committees and members.

The lawmakers said the departments and agencies should provide "all documents and information that have been produced to date" concerning the July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, and, going forward, should provide the task force directly with information.

The chair and ranking member also requested a briefing with representatives of the respective departments and bureaus, "no later than Aug. 16."

The House on July 29 announced the 13 lawmakers who make up the bipartisan task force  that is investigating the assassination attempt against Trump.

The task force has until Dec. 13 to produce a report with potential legislative recommendations, Punchbowl News reported.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned July 23 after the agency came under scrutiny for its failure to stop a would-be assassin from wounding Trump during a campaign rally.

Before the task force was created, Cheatle told the House Oversight Committee that the Secret Service was told about a suspicious person two to five times before the shooting. She also revealed that the roof from which the gunman opened fire had been identified as a potential vulnerability days before the rally.

Rowe, testifying before two Senate committees, said he recently traveled to the Pennsylvania shooting site and "what I saw made me ashamed."

Kelly, whose district includes Butler, wants to schedule a site visit for task force members, Punchbowl News reported.

Reuters contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

