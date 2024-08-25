House Links 'Radical' Border Policies to Chicago Robbery

The House Judiciary Committee drew a direct line from the “radical” open-border policies of the Biden-Harris administration to the deleterious “real-world consequences” on American citizens, releasing a report highlighting the violent robbery allegedly committed by four Venezuelan illegals in February.

Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, released a 14-page report Wednesday that highlighted the knifepoint robbery of a 49-year-old man who was choked into unconsciousness on Feb. 17 by four illegals who stole $400 and his phone on a commuter train in Chicago, the committee wrote.

Three of the attackers were on pretrial release for shoplifting and all four listed state-funded migrant shelters as their home address. Further, all four were apprehended by border officials in 2022 and 2023 but released under “radical immigration policies” of Biden-Harris, the panel found.

“The disastrous immigration policies of the Biden-Harris Administration have had real-world consequences for American citizens. The effects of those policies will be felt for years to come, with criminal aliens in American neighborhoods harming families and hurting public safety across the country,” the committee wrote in its report.

“The man assaulted on a Chicago train will never be the same because the Biden-Harris Administration allowed him to enter the country. Tragically, the victim of Carlos Luis Carreno-Carreno, Yonnier Jose Guasamucare-Garcia, Johandry Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, and Wilker Miguel Gutierrez Sierra is not the only victim of criminal illegal aliens.”

Carreno-Carreno was apprehended at the border in July 2023 and given a notice to appear in May 2026, citing his “credible fear” of returning to Venezuela. An asylum officer said there was “reasonable degree of certainty” that Carreno-Carreno was afraid, according to the panel.

Guasamucare-Garcia was first encountered at Eagle Pass, Texas, in September 2022. Then 16, he told Custom Border officials he was “searching for a better future for my grandmother.” Guasamucare-Garcia is accused of choking out the commuter rider, the committee wrote.

Loyo-Rodriguez was released into the U.S. despite his alien file (A-file) saying he was “likely to abscond,” the panel wrote. Gutierrez Sierra cited a credible fear of returning and was released into the country over lack of space, the panel said.

“The Judiciary Committee continues to produce report after report on Kamala Harris’ failed border policies and the horrible crimes that illegal aliens have committed throughout the country, and it’s clear that the ‘border czar’ would rather hide from the chaos at the border than fix it,” Judiciary spokesman Russell Dye told the New York Post.