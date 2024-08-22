Trump: Harris, Biden 'Unleashed Deadly Plague of Migrant Crime'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona Thursday just hours before Vice President Kamala Harris' nomination as the Democratic Party's standard-bearer becomes official, insisted that she and President Joe Biden have "unleashed a deadly plague of migrant crime" on the United States and that she has failed in her duties as President Joe Biden's "border czar."

"Comrade Kamala Harris, I call her comrade because she is a radical left Marxist," Trump told a group of reporters gathered at a section of border wall in a remote part of Arizona's Cochise County.

"I don't understand why anybody would want it, but she wants our country to be open to the world's criminals so they can come in and rape and pillage and do whatever they have to do," he added.

Trump's appearance came while authorities were searching for a southern Arizona man in connection with a threat to kill him. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Ronald Lee Syrvud, 66, is wanted on several other outstanding warrants.

The Trump campaign has accused Harris of creating the nation's "worst border crisis," including the increased importation of fentanyl, resulting in thousands of overdose deaths.

Trump on Thursday pointed out where the wall construction ended not far from where he was speaking, and bemoaned Biden-Harris policies that left the structure unfinished.

Meanwhile, the wall that was built "has tremendous electronic capability inside of it," Trump said. "It's the Rolls-Royce of walls."

But when Biden and Harris took office, the construction stopped, he said.

"If you look at the top of the mountain behind us, it was all shaped, all ready to go," he said. 'It could have been put up in a few weeks."

Instead, much of the leftover materials have been sold for five cents on the dollar, said Trump.

Border crossings have dropped in recent months after Biden issued an executive order in June that stops asylum processing for migrants at the border if illegal entries reached a too-high threshold.

But Trump insisted that when he was president, his administration stopped the flow of immigration.

"We built the wall," he said. "We built much more than I was anticipated to build and we were going to build an extra 200 miles … we were going further and further out and it worked. We had the best numbers ever, and we had them largely because of the wall and also because the Mexican military helped us, which they never helped at any time."

Meanwhile, Trump attacked Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on claims that they have been lying throughout their short campaign.

"She's the most radical left person who has ever run for high political office in our country's history," said Trump, adding that Walz has "done a poor job."

Harris will also lie during her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night, he said.

"We're doing a review of her tonight on Truth Social because she'll lie just like the rest of them lie," said Trump, claiming there will be lies told about his relationship with the military and about the controversial Project 2025 plans.

"They've been told legally, in every way, that we have nothing to do with Project 2025, but they bring it up anyway," he said. "They bring up every single thing that you can bring up. Every one of them was false."

Trump was accompanied at his appearance before the press by federal and local law officials, as well as some families who have been hurt by immigrant crime.

Arizona is considered a swing state that could determine the presidential election. According to polling averages reported on RealClearPolitics, Trump and Harris are in a dead heat in the Sun Belt state, with Trump at 47.3% and Harris at 47.1%.

