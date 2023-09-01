×
National Archives Missed House Oversight's Alias Docs Deadline

Friday, 01 September 2023 04:27 PM EDT

The National Archives and Records Administration missed the deadline to turn over documents associated with then-Vice President Joe Biden's use of alias email accounts, a House Oversight Committee majority staff spokesperson told Newsmax on Friday.

Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., sent NARA a letter on Aug. 17, giving NARA a deadline of Aug. 31, which was Thursday, to turn over the documents, which number in the thousands.

NARA said in June that it is in possession of roughly 5,400 emails and electronic records showing Biden used a pseudonym during his vice presidency. NARA confirmed it in response to a June 2022 Freedom of Information Act request by the Southeastern Legal Foundation, a nonprofit constitutional legal group.

NARA identified approximately 5,138 email messages, 25 electronic files, and 200 pages of potentially responsive records that are related to the accounts of "Robin Ware," "Robert L. Peters," and "JRB Ware" — pseudonyms Biden was known to use.

The email addresses used were robinware456@gmail.com, JRBWare@gmail.com, and Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov.

NARA replied to SLF on June 24, two days after the request, that it had the information. However, not a single document has been turned over.

For its part, NARA said it sent the trove of documents over to the Biden White House and former President Barack Obama for permission to turn over, both to SLF and the Oversight Committee.

Newsmax reached out to the White House on Friday to ask if it was in receipt of the docs for Biden to review, who is conducting the review, and whether the president intends to grant NARA the permission to turn over the records to the committee.

Comer outlined in his two-page letter the committee's need for the documents as well as unredacted versions of the ones that have been made public.

"The committee's need for these vice-presidential records is specific and well-documented," the letter read. "The committee is concerned that foreign nationals have sought access and influence by engaging in lucrative business relationships with high-profile political figures' immediate family members, including members of the Biden family."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

