Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Why Did Biden Use Aliases if Nothing to Hide?

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., pondered on Newsmax on Thursday: If everything was copacetic while Joe Biden was vice president, why was he using pseudonyms in redacted emails released earlier this year by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA)?

As Republicans move closer to launching an impeachment inquiry of the president, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has asked NARA to provide unredacted records from Joe Biden's years as vice president from times that overlapped with his son Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine, particularly emails that were signed with the pseudonyms "Robert Peters," "Robin Ware," and "JRB Ware."

"Why exactly would you have to use pseudonyms and code names — and now you're James Bond as vice president — unless you're hiding something?" Steube, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, asked on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Absolutely, he was hiding something."

Steube on Aug. 11 filed articles of impeachment against the president, accusing Biden of, among other things, abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of justice, fraud, and financial involvement in drugs and prostitution. He said the latest revelations regarding the use of pseudonyms corroborates everything Republicans have known since launching investigations into the president in January.

"We're getting actual numbers," Steube said. "We now know of over $20 million [that] the Biden family has taken from foreign countries: Ukraine, Russia, the Chinese Communist Party. One example, a Russian oligarch [Elena Baturina] gives [$3.5 million], and then after she gives [the money] to Hunter, Hunter, Joe and her have dinner in Washington, D.C.

"Wouldn't you know it? When Joe Biden is president and the Russians invade Ukraine, she's one of the only Russian oligarchs that isn't on the sanctions list from the United States. Isn't that interesting? There are all sorts of things like this that we have now gotten factual evidence of."

