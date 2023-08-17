Lara Trump to Newsmax: Shady Deals Only Reason for Biden's Alias

Lara Trump believes the only thing that explains President Joe Biden's use of pseudonyms while he was vice president is that he engaged in shady foreign business deals.

Appearing Thursday on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," former President Donald Trump's adviser discussed the evidence recently uncovered by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

"Why you would call yourself 'Robert L. Peters,' 'Robin Ware,' 'JRB Ware?' I don't know. Why would you have multiple email addresses to send, receive, and forward government correspondence?" Lara Trump asked.

"I can't think of any good reason someone would do such a thing," she continued. "I can only think of very nefarious, shady reasons people would do such a thing. And I think that that's the problem here."

Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, said the evidence unveiled Thursday by the panel's chair, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., was "full proof" of the president's involvement.

"We know Joe Biden lied when he said that he had no business dealings with his son because we have proof," Lara Trump said. "We had proof he had dinner with these people, coffee with these people. He spoke to these people."

She qualified the idea that they were merely business dealings, however, alleging that the Biden family business during that period was largely an "influence peddling" operation.

Lara Trump also commented on Arizona's new investigation into the alleged alternate slate of electors floated by Trump in the 2020 election, characterizing it as another distraction.

"If you look at the pattern of things and the way they've played out, every time there's some big breaking news about Joe and Hunter Biden and their shady business dealings, ... all of a sudden you have another Donald Trump indictment," Lara Trump said.

