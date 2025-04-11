House GOP Targets 25 Dems Who Voted Against Budget Plan

With the 2026 midterm elections already in focus, House Republicans are targeting Democrats who voted against the budget framework that seeks to extend President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched digital ad campaigns targeting 25 House Democrats who are facing competitive reelection bids. Each voted against the budget blueprint to enact key parts of Trump's legislative agenda.

"Once again, House Democrats made their priorities crystal clear: They're taking a wrecking ball to America's economy and sticking the working class with higher taxes just to ram their radical agenda down the throats of all Americans. Voters will consistently be reminded of this betrayal all the way through next fall," NRCC spokesperson Mike Marinella said.

The Democrats being targeted include California Reps. Josh Harder, Adam Gray, George Whitesides, Derek Tran and Dave Min; Florida Reps. Darren Soto and Jared Moskowitz; Indiana Rep. Frank Mrvan; Maine Rep. Jared Golden; Michigan Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet; North Carolina Rep. Don Davis; New Jersey Rep. Nellie Pou; New Mexico Rep. Gabe Vasquez; Nevada Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford; New York Reps. Tom Suozzi, Laura Gillen and Josh Riley; Ohio Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Emilia Sykes; Texas Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez; Virginia Rep. Eugene Vindman; and Washington Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

House Republicans approved their budget framework Thursday, a political turnaround after Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., worked into the night to satisfy GOP holdouts who had refused to advance trillions of dollars in tax breaks without deeper spending cuts.

Johnson stood with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., early in the morning at the Capitol and said Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which seeks as much as $1.5 trillion in cuts to federal programs and services, was on track.

The measure passed in a mostly party-line vote 216-214, with Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., voting against it. No Democrat voted in favor.

The House Democrat campaign arm accused Republicans of seeking to cut government programs in an effort to pay for the bill.

"This is what happens when the same people who want to eliminate the Department of Education write political ads," Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Viet Shelton said of the GOP ad campaign, The Hill reported.

"If they actually read the bill, they would realize their budget takes away health care, cuts off food assistance, and raises costs to pay for massive tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy while sticking working families with the bill. The Republican budget is exhibit A of their failure to make life affordable for Americans."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.