House GOP Warns Senate: Don't Weaken Trump Agenda

House Republicans are sounding alarms to their Senate counterparts, urging them not to dilute the sweeping legislative package that delivers on President Donald Trump's core domestic priorities — or risk unraveling the hard-fought coalition that got it passed, The Hill reported.

House Republicans are sending a stern message to Senate GOP lawmakers as they prepare to consider a sprawling bill that encapsulates President Donald Trump's top domestic goals: Change it too much, and it could collapse on return to the House.

The package, forged after weeks of tense negotiations, reflects a fragile compromise between conservative demands for deeper spending cuts and moderate insistence on a higher state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap.

"They've got a lot they still need to do to make it better, and they can't unwind what we achieved. And those are going to be red lines," said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas. "If the SALT guys think they've got red lines, just wait until you see what's coming out of us."

The bill includes a key victory for blue-state Republicans: raising the SALT deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000 for households earning up to $500,000. Those lawmakers now fear Senate Republicans — many representing states unaffected by the cap — may target that provision.

"House Members like me respect the Senate's prerogative to shape key aspects of the One Big, Beautiful Bill," said Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y. "But we respectfully request that Senators preserve the interlocking provisions that were carefully negotiated through months of tough internal deliberation."

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., met privately with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, emphasizing the delicate nature of the House agreement. "I encouraged them to remember that we have a very delicate equilibrium that we've reached over here," he said. "Modify this as little as possible … because it will make it easier for us to get it over the line, ultimately, and finished and get it to the president's desk by July 4."

Still, changes are already on the table. Some Senate Republicans want to moderate the bill's Medicaid provisions, which include stricter work requirements and eligibility checks. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the bill would lead to 10.3 million people losing Medicaid coverage by 2034.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote in a recent op-ed that such cuts are "both morally wrong and politically suicidal." Others, including Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., have also raised concerns.

The SALT deduction also faces resistance in the Senate, where its primary beneficiaries — New York, New Jersey, and California — are represented solely by Democrats. "There's not one Republican in the United States Senate who gives a s*** about SALT," said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has already vowed to oppose the bill unless it removes a $4 trillion debt limit increase. "It's not conservative; I can't support it," he said.

As the Senate weighs its revisions, House Republicans remain wary. "We'll reconsider our support," said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., if key provisions are weakened.