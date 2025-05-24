Sen. Hoeven to Newsmax: Senate Will Increase Spending Cuts

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Saturday that the House did a good job reducing spending by $1.5 trillion. But he said the Senate will do better. Hoeven told America Right Now that people will take notice. “We'd like to do at least $2 trillion. The House did $1.5 trillion.

Hoeven said it’s a two-sided equation with increased revenue from spending cuts as the balancing element. “These tax cuts will have a dynamic effect on our economy. We estimate, I think, joint tax has it at about another $2 trillion," he said. “And if you look back at the first time we did the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, that generated $1.7 trillion more in revenue than CBO (Congressional Budget Office) gave credit for. You've got to look at both.”

The North Dakota Republican said there’s been some talk about potentially breaking up the One Big Beautiful Bill. But he predicts that won’t happen since the driving force remains President Donald Trump.

He said that what Trump wants, Trump will get. “Ultimately, this goes back to President Trump, and he felt that the best way to do this is in 'One Big Beautiful Bill' as I described, and there's no better negotiator, nobody better at getting things done than President Trump.”

The senator said the razor-thin margin of approval in the House, just one vote, isn’t an issue, and he believes the Senate will approve the legislation, including the extension of tax relief. “We've got to get 50 plus one votes to pass it, right? The vice president can break the tie if we have 50 votes in the Senate, so we've got to be able to get that."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com