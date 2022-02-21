House Republicans Blame Pelosi for Politicizing Capitol Security

Republican lawmakers are blaming Democratic leadership for politicizing the job of the Capitol Police following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

Several GOP members wrote Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton last week to discuss "diminished trust" in Capitol security due to policies implemented by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"Seemingly isolated incidents that have occurred across campus have greatly increased member hesitation and diminished trust in the leadership of Capitol security," House Administration Committee ranking member Rodney Davis, R-Ill.; Reps. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga.; and Bryan Steil, R-Wis. wrote, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Since January 6th, the Majority has politicized campus security, fomenting distrust among Republicans and raising doubts among members as to the unbiased, impartial security decisions being made around the Capitol complex."

Republicans are bothered by post-Jan. 6 implementations that have included installation of metal detectors outside the House floor and alleged questioning of a staff member about legislative notes written on a whiteboard.

"Here's my concern: The security apparatus of the United States Capitol is continuing to be politicized by Speaker Pelosi," Steil said in a hearing last week, the Examiner reported. "All of us support the men and women of the Capitol Police, but we're challenged by some of the leadership decisions we’re seeing."

Capitol security officers, positioned near the metal detectors, have scanned members and reported people who have skirted the rules.

Capitol Police has said it will arrest staff members and visitors who refused to comply with the mask mandate. Although the mask requirement remains official policy, staff members and visitors regularly are seen without masks in House buildings without incident, the Examiner said.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., each have been fined more than $100,000 for failing to adhere to the policy.

Some GOP members have said they feel like they are under surveillance or being treated as perpetrators of violence.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, accused a Capitol police officer of entering his office the Saturday before last Thanksgiving, and taking photos of "confidential legislative products."

The officer filed a report saying that a whiteboard included mentions of "body armor" and a map of a House office building with an "X" at an entrance, the Examiner said.

Nehls said, "special agents dressed like construction workers" returned to his office the following Monday and questioned a staff member about the contents of the photo.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement that the officer conducted a security check because the door was left open, and that "no case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff."

"The real question is, Why me? Why me?" Nehls told the Examiner. "I've been probably the most vocal critic of Jan. 6."

Nehls added that he believes rioter Ashli Babbitt was "murdered" on Jan. 6 and questioned the investigation into Lt. Michael Byrd, the officer who shot her.

Politico reported last month that Capitol Police had begun investigating the public backgrounds and social media feeds of people who meet with lawmakers.