Rep. Rodney Davis to Newsmax: No Accountability for Capitol Police

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., told Newsmax on Thursday that the U.S. Capitol Police lack accountability in their organizational structure, commenting on what he learned from a Thursday hearing regarding allegations that the agency targeted Republicans.

"There is somewhat of a leadership vacuum when it comes to the security apparatus at the Capitol," Davis said during an appearance on "Stinchfield."

"This Capitol Police Board answers on the House side to one person and one person only — and that is Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.], who has now over the last week and a half decided to be very, very public ... about how she is not in charge of the Capitol Police, she is not in charge of any security apparatus. That is the biggest bunch of [expletive] that I've ever heard [from] Speaker Pelosi, and I've heard a lot," Davis added.

The hearing comes after the inspector general of the Capitol Police announced last week he would investigate claims by Republican lawmakers that the agency is spying on them and their visitors, The Hill reported.

Davis commented earlier on the content of the hearing, saying that members learned little and it was largely a political ploy from Democrats.

"It's obvious that this hearing was put up just to give the Democrats another chance to come in and discuss what they want to discuss about trying to tarnish [former] President Trump and his legacy."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here