Trump Vows 'Our Own Investigations' of Events of Jan. 6

Denouncing the Jan. 6 shooting of Ashli Babbitt and selective prosecution in America, President Donald Trump vowed a Republican-controlled Congress will conduct a fair investigation.

"We will immediately begin our own investigations into what happened – what really happened, because this is being totally whitewashed," Trump told his Save America rally Saturday in Florence, Arizona, indirectly referencing Revolver.news reporting on the "un-indicted co-conspirators" from the storming of the Capitol and individuals calling for Trump supporters to enter the Capitol.

"If the un-select committee were serious about getting the facts about Jan. 6, it would focus on answering the following questions: Why did Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Police reject the more than 10,000 National Guard troops or soldiers that I authorized to help control the enormous crowd that I knew was coming.

"And the reason I knew it, everybody that I knew was saying, 'I'm going on Jan. 6.'"

Trump called Jan. 6's Stop the Steal rally crowd his largest ever, which was reportedly not attended by a man known as Ray Epps, according to Revolver.news founder Darren Beattie. Beattie was a former White House speech writer under Trump – although he was not mentioned by name during the rally.

"Exactly how many of those present at the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 were FBI, confidential informants, agents, or otherwise working directly or indirectly with an agency of the United States government," Trump continued on the questions he would seek to be answered, including a reference to a man who he only called "Epps." "People want to hear this. How about the one guy? Go in? Go in. Get in there. Everybody else get in there. Go go, go! Nothing happens to him. What happened with him? Nothing happens."

Trump added "the real insurrection took place on election day, Nov. 3," a presidential election he said was impacted by mass mail-in balloting used without the approval of battleground state legislatures under the guise of COVID-19.

"Did any of these individuals play any role whatsoever, improving, or facilitating the events at the Capitol?" Trump said. "That's what we want to know. And, most importantly, why are they not investigating Nov. 3, a rigged and stolen election?

"Without getting to the bottom of it, we will never have a fair and free democracy. Why aren't they looking at that? And there is massive evidence that shows exactly what I'm talking about, and it's coming out rapidly and it's come out and is coming out very big in the great state of Arizona."

Epps is reportedly a resident of the state, owning a ranch about just 26 miles from the stage Trump was speaking.

"The American people deserve answers," Trump said. "The Jan. 6 rally was a protest against a crooked election carried out by unhinged Democrats, Big Tech, working with the fake news media, all working together to defeat Republicans – and your favorite president: Me."