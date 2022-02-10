Some House Democrats Support Ending Mask Mandates

Democrat House members have joined a growing number of people calling for an end to mask mandates even as the lower chamber continues to enforce its own mask requirement, Politico reported.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., tweeted Wednesday that he agreed with Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., who announced an end to requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings, but will keep masking rules in place in schools for now.

"It's time to give people their lives back," Rep. Maloney said.

But does that include lawmakers?

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her members last year imposed new rules that fine offenders $500 the first time they fail to mask up, and $2,500 per additional infraction.

The rules have been a source of friction between the two major parties. Politico reported that Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., earlier this week told Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, to "kiss my a*s" when she insisted that he wear a mask on the Capitol's basement subway.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., each have been fined more than $100,000 for failing to adhere to the policy, Politico said Thursday.

"We follow the science and our medical advisers, but I think the time will come sooner rather than later," Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., told Politico about the House mask requirement.

"I wish more of my colleagues were vaccinated, but … I think we will have to modify our approach to the pandemic as it changes … hopefully sometime this spring."

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., a member of the House Ethics Committee tasked with enforcing mask fining policy, agreed with Kildee.

"The Ethics Committee has sadly been turned into the mask police, and we’re spending way too much time on mask violation issues," Wild told Politico. "When we come back [from recess] … in early March, unless there’s been some new strain or variant, I think it’s time to get rid of the masked mandate."

A House Administration Committee spokesperson told Politico the chamber's mask mandate and fines will remain in effect.

"It's an attending physician question," the spokesman said, referring to the doctor who's on site to care for House members. "We let the medical professionals make the medical decisions."